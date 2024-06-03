Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana senators OK Kenneth Loftin's controversial appointment to run Juvenile Justice
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's state senators on Monday approved Kenneth Loftin for the top spot in the Office of Juvenile Justice despite concerns over the way he led the Ware Youth Center in north Louisiana.
Loftin had said that accusations that Ware staff members sexually abused children or engaged in psychological torture were "flat-out lies." The New York Times in 2022 published a lengthy article detailing a series of accusations detailing abuse and neglect.
Senate President Pro Tem Regina Barrow last month raised questions about Loftin's appointment. She said Loftin should have been aware of the accusations made during his two tenures at the Coushatta facility.
From 1983 to 2015 and from 2021 to 2022 — the years Loftin was in charge — there were 42 allegations of sexual abuse by staff members, according to the Times. Loftin said the youths "made it up."
