Louisiana sales tax phase-out plan wins House backing

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Lawmakers in the Louisiana House agreed to roll back the state sales tax passed in 2018 earlier than its planned mid-2025 expiration date.

The proposal from House Republican leader Lance Harris would gradually reduce the 0.45% portion of Louisiana's 4.45% state sales tax over four years. It would be eliminated by mid-2023, leaving the tax rate at 4%.

The House voted 73-21 Thursday for the phase-out plan , which is opposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Supporters say recent surpluses show Louisiana set taxes too high. Opponents say the seven-year tax passed last year stabilized state finances and ended years of budget uncertainty.

The bill is expected to head next to the Senate tax committee, which defeated another attempt to tweak last year's sales tax deal.