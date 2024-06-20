Louisiana's Ten Commandments law, other education bills, draw attention nationally

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry's endorsement of a bill that requires public schools and universities to post the Ten Commandments in every Louisiana was just one of several education-related bills he signed during a ceremony in Lafayette.

Here's a look at key legislation covering, in order:

The Ten Commandments,

State funding for private schools through a student voucher system,

Placement of volunteer chaplains in public schools,

No COVID vaccine requirement at school registration,

No discrimination against students for their vaccination status. "Schools not a place for any discrimination," Landry said.

Pronoun restrictions for public school students, and

the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Landry also spoke about his goals for Louisiana's education system.