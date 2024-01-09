Louisiana's new legislative leaders echo Landry call for unity, even Democratic Senate president pro tem

BATON ROUGE — Newly elected leaders of the Louisiana Legislature pledged themselves to unity on Monday, and even the Democratic president pro tempore of the state Senate quoted the state's new Republican governor in her remarks.

"I will do my part to ensure that we continue to move forward," state Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, said at the end of the Senate's organization session. "As the governor stated, our new governor stated, `One team, one Louisiana.'

"That's what i believe. One Senate, one Louisiana. One Legislature, one Louisiana," she said. "It takes all of us working together to get to that end goal, because the people of this state, they don't care what party we are. They just want to know that we want to get the job done."

Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, didn't let the moment pass unnoticed.

"I do think it's a good start for Louisiana that Regina Barrow is quoting Jeff Landry," Henry said. "That's good. It sets a good start for us all. Let's take a little laugh at that, but that's good."

Louisiana's House and Senate members took their oaths of office Monday in their chambers. Landry moved his celebration to Sunday because of bad weather expected through much of Monday. Under the state constitution, the government changed hands at midday Monday.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, and also hold all statewide offices. It's the first time the GOP has had such a firm grip on the state. Democrats most recently held the governor's office and both chambers in 2007.

Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, was formally elected Speaker of the House. He, too, mentioned the need for legislators to work together and said he had a "renewed hope and a new sense of unity."

"As begin our new journey in this new Legislature, we want to remember that each of us represent a different part of our great state. We can disagree but we must work together to move Louisiana forward," he said. "I'm excited that the best days our state are coming."

Lawmakers are due back in Baton Rouge next week to take up U.S. House redistricting. Courts have ordered the state to draw maps with a second minority-majority district.