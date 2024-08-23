Louisiana's longtime corrections secretary resigns, citing health reasons

BATON ROUGE — The longtime head of Louisiana's prison system has resigned for health reasons.

Jimmy LeBlanc's resignation is effective next Thursday. He will return to his post as warden of the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel and then take a leave of absence.

LeBlanc was initially appointed by Gov. Bobby Jindal, then reappointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards and current Gov. Jeff Landry.

A letter to Landry noted unspecified health problems. The departure was reported first by The Shreveport Times. Landry's office later confirmed the news.

"... After a recent discussion with my doctor I have some personal healthcare concerns and believe it is time for my service as secretary of the department to come to an end," LeBlanc said in his letter to Landry, the newspaper reported.

Landry said LeBlanc had worked in public service for 51 years.