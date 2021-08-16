Louisiana reports another spike in COVID vaccinations over the weekend

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, Louisiana reported one of its largest vaccination surges in months.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 84,271 additional doses of the vaccine were administered since Thursday. That's even higher than last weekend, when the state reported 65,589 additional shots in an identical timeframe. Louisiana reported 56,110 doses over the weekend of Aug. 1.

About 61 percent of the shots given this past weekend were administered in people getting their first dose of the vaccine.

Following a recommendation from the FDA, the state made a third shot of the vaccine available to those who are immunocompromised over the weekend.

The state also reported another 13,239 coronavirus cases since Friday, with a positivity rate of about 13.24 percent on new tests.

Hospitalizations were up to 2,956, up from 2,907 on Friday, pushing the state's pandemic record for hospitalizations even higher. Of those patients, 417 were said to be on ventilators. The state health department reported 90 percent of those hospitalizations involved people who were not fully vaccinated.

Another 65 people died of the virus since Friday.