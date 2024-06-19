Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene announces he will not seek reelection

BATON ROUGE — Days after Congressman Garret Graves announced that he will not run for reelection, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner for District 2 Craig Greene announced Wednesday his decision not to seek reelection.

“When you know, you know. For almost a decade, I’ve worked hard to keep a watchful eye on our utility providers, holding them accountable to keep prices affordable for the many families in our community struggling to get by. I’ve had the chance to meet great people, help those in need, and engage in compelling debates that will have generational impact," Greene said.

Greene cited his late father — former State Senator Tom Greene — and his choice to step down voluntarily as a fitting model to follow in his statement. Tom Greene died in March at the age of 75.

"Years ago, my dad taught me the importance of citizen representation in our system of government. He believed so strongly in citizen representation as he served in the State Senate for 8 years then voluntarily stepped aside, choosing to not run for reelection," he said.

The younger Greene's 8-year tenure ends in January.

"It seems fitting to me to take a lesson from my dad and step aside to let someone else give it a go," Greene said.