Louisiana officials respond to Pope Francis' death
Early Monday morning, Pope Francis, the first Latin-American pontiff, passed away after weeks of complications with lung disease. He was 88 years old.
Rest in Peace Pope Francis. Sharon and I join Christians around the world in praying for him and the Church during this time.— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) April 21, 2025
Pope Francis taught that the face of God is mercy. He preached Christ’s mercy through his care for the poor, marginalized, and unwanted, not only through his words. My thoughts are with the Catholic church and Catholic faithful today. pic.twitter.com/GbdhRfVg4c— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) April 21, 2025
