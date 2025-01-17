Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run

BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to get in shape and see all the capital region has to offer, this weekend is your chance. The Louisiana Marathon weekend starts this Saturday starting at 7 a.m. with a run for everyone.

In years past, people from over forty states have traveled to Baton Rouge for the event.

The two-day event starts with a 5K and will conclude Sunday with a half-marathon and full marathon. If you're a newborn, even you can take part in the festivities with the Birth Center of Baton Rouge diaper dash.

Registration for the event is still open and if you are brave enough to take on the challenge, click here.