50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run

5 hours 9 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 4:09 AM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to get in shape and see all the capital region has to offer, this weekend is your chance. The Louisiana Marathon weekend starts this Saturday starting at 7 a.m. with a run for everyone.

In years past, people from over forty states have traveled to Baton Rouge for the event.

The two-day event starts with a 5K and will conclude Sunday with a half-marathon and full marathon. If you're a newborn, even you can take part in the festivities with the Birth Center of Baton Rouge diaper dash.

Registration for the event is still open and if you are brave enough to take on the challenge, click here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days