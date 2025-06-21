Louisiana leaders react to United States' strikes on Iran

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana leaders gave their thoughts after the United States struck Iranian nuclear sites in on Saturday.

President Donald Trump announced on social media earlier Saturday that the United States carried out an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.

Below, reactions from Louisiana leaders are embedded and quoted:

The two greatest presidents Ronald Reagan and @realDonaldTrump understood that peace is only achieved through strength and resolve!



Thank you to our great armed forces for executing this mission. God bless them, our great President, and the United States! — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) June 22, 2025





Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to peace and stability. Peace must remain the goal. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) June 22, 2025



