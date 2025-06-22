Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana leaders react to United States' strikes on Iran
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana leaders gave their thoughts after the United States struck Iranian nuclear sites in on Saturday.
President Donald Trump announced on social media earlier Saturday that the United States carried out an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.
Below, reactions from Louisiana leaders are embedded and quoted:
The two greatest presidents Ronald Reagan and @realDonaldTrump understood that peace is only achieved through strength and resolve!— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) June 22, 2025
Thank you to our great armed forces for executing this mission. God bless them, our great President, and the United States!
The President made the right call, and did what he needed to do.
Leaders in Congress were aware of the urgency of this situation and the Commander-in-Chief evaluated that the imminent danger outweighed the time it would take for Congress to act.
The world’s largest state…— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) June 22, 2025
Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to peace and stability. Peace must remain the goal.— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) June 22, 2025
Find my full statement on President Trump’s unilateral strikes on Iran: https://t.co/9gZxInnxxR pic.twitter.com/Or9Pu77nPd— Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) June 22, 2025
