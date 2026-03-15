Louisiana lawmakers working to find more funding for fortified roof grants

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana lawmakers are working to determine how to put more fortified roofs on homes across the state, as the popular fortified roof grant program has run out of money until July, according to a report by The Advocate.

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple said his office has used up the $25 million distributed to the program over the last year. Temple, along with other housing advocates are asking lawmakers to invest more money into the program.

The grant program moved to a lottery system in 2024. However, since then, only about 20% of people who registered have received the $10,000 grants, according to LDI data.

The Legislature previously agreed to dedicate about $30 million per year to fund the grants. That funding will begin in July.

Last month, Gov. Jeff Landry wrote a letter to the Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corporation asking officials to use their reserves to help put more fortified roofs on homes.

So far, the state has put more than 11,000 fortified roofs on homes, but only 4,400 of the roofs were done through grants.

A new law sponsored by Sen. Kirk Talbot created a $10 million tax credit for people who pay out of pocket for fortified roofs. Recipients receive a $10,000 nonrefundable credit when filing taxes.

Sen. Royce Duplessis, who has sought to mandate insurance discounts for stronger roofs for three years, said he hopes legislative leaders will find more money for the grant program.