82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana House passes bill to name proposed Mississippi River bridge after President Donald Trump

2 hours 18 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 4:07 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana House passed a bill that would name a new Mississippi River bridge after President Donald Trump.

The bill passed 68 to 26 and now moves to the Senate.

An amendment added language requiring substantial federal funding by Jan. 20, 2029, before the name would be approved.

Trending News

The proposed bridge, the President Donald J. Trump Expressway, would connect La. 1 near Plaquemine and La. 30 near St. Gabriel.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days