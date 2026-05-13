Louisiana House passes bill scheduling Nov. 3 open primary for congressional House seat

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House passed an amended bill that schedules a November 3 open primary for Louisiana's congressional House seats.

The qualifying period for the Fall 2026 election would begin Aug. 5 and end on Aug. 7. The open general election would be held on Dec. 12.

This comes after Gov. Landry signed an executive order to suspend May's primary election as a means to give lawmakers more time to draw a new congressional map following a Supreme Court decision that struck down Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority found that the district, represented by Democrat Cleo Fields, relied too heavily on race.

The bill heads to Landry's desk to be signed. Louisiana State Senators also passed a congressional map through the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.