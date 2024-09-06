Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week One
Here are the high school football scores from Week 1 for the state of Louisiana:
Airline 52, Barbe 49
Alexandria 44, West Feliciana 7
Bastrop 16, Wossman 8
Baton Rouge Catholic 23, Destrehan 20
Baton Rouge Episcopal 15, St. Michael 13
Belle Chasse 55, McMain 0
Brother Martin 23, East Ascension 14
Buckeye 35, Block 0
Bunkie 39, St. Mary's 6
C.E. Byrd 26, St. Amant 10
Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Oak Grove 41
Captain Shreve 29, Ouachita Parish 27
Cecilia 40, St. Martinville 8
Covenant Christian Academy 35, Thomas Jefferson 6
Crowley 20, Port Barre 6
D'Arbonne Woods 36, Lincoln Preparatory School 6
Dallas Jesuit, Texas 28, Jesuit 20
DeQuincy 32, Hamilton Christian Academy 13
Denham Springs 19, Hammond 14
Dunham 46, Parkview Baptist 0
Dutchtown 31, Madison Prep 6
E.D. White 27, Holy Cross 14
Easton 61, Landry/Walker 27
Ferriday 50, Vidalia 20
Franklin Parish 51, West Jefferson 0
Franklinton 19, Amite 12
Glenbrook 58, Magnolia Excellence 6
Grant 14, Montgomery 12
Hahnville 42, Booker T. Washington 6
Harrison Central, Miss. 27, Carver 0
Haughton 48, Homer 46
Haynesville 35, North Webster 7
Holy Savior Menard 34, Lena Northwood 6
Houma Christian 33, Highland Baptist 14
Jena 26, Mangham 22
Karr 48, Shaw 21
Kennedy 37, Scotlandville 20
Kentwood 46, East Feliciana 28
Lafayette 34, Franklin 14
Lake Arthur 34, Basile 12
Lakeshore 34, Fontainebleau 14
Lakeside 32, Arcadia 14
Logansport 46, Many 7
Lutcher 28, Slidell 12
Madison 34, Ringgold 20
Mandeville 42, Salmen 14
Marksville 30, Avoyelles 16
Merryville 50, North Central 6
Minden 34, Mansfield 33
NDHS 21, Southside 20
Natchitoches Central 14, Breaux Bridge 12
Neville 42, Evangel Christian Academy 24
New Iberia 34, Pineville 25
Newman 24, St. Charles Catholic 10
North DeSoto 33, Union Parish 21
North Iberville 36, Central Private 26
Northwest 21, Eunice 14
Ouachita Christian 42, Caldwell Parish 0
Parkway 42, Carroll 12
Picayune, Miss. 35, Northshore 0
Pickering 13, Gueydan 12
Pine 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 26, Red River 6
Pope John Paul 35, St. Patrick, Miss. 7
Prairieville 33, Thrive 0
RHS 46, Beau Chene 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 27, John Curtis Christian 12
River Oaks 50, Claiborne 8
Riverdale 34, Patrick Taylor 13
Rummel 42, Lafayette Christian Academy 35
Ruston 35, Acadiana 27
Sacred Heart 14, Oakdale 0
Saint Paul's 48, Live Oak 14
Sam Houston 56, Leesville 41
South Beauregard 26, DeRidder 12
South Plaquemines 35, Higgins 8
St. Edmund Catholic 42, Elton 15
St. James 20, East St. John 0
St. John 24, Hanson Memorial 6
St. Thomas More 21, Carencro 20
Sterlington 28, Tioga 13
Sulphur 14, St. Louis 3
Sumner 30, St. Helena 0
Tensas 16, Plain Dealing 14
Terrebonne 48, Riverside Academy 42
Teurlings Catholic 21, Opelousas 14
Thibodaux 49, South Lafourche 6
Vermilion Catholic 14, New Iberia Catholic 10
Vinton 22, Oberlin 14
Walker 43, Ponchatoula 14
West Monroe 40, Huntington 7
Westgate 31, Lake Charles College Prep 20
Willow School 34, Ascension Christian School 20
Winnfield 27, Jonesboro-Hodge 0
Young Audiences Charter 21, West St. John 14
Zachary 49, Plaquemine 14
