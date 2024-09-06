Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week One

Here are the high school football scores from Week 1 for the state of Louisiana:

Airline 52, Barbe 49

Alexandria 44, West Feliciana 7

Bastrop 16, Wossman 8

Baton Rouge Catholic 23, Destrehan 20

Baton Rouge Episcopal 15, St. Michael 13

Belle Chasse 55, McMain 0

Brother Martin 23, East Ascension 14

Buckeye 35, Block 0

Bunkie 39, St. Mary's 6

C.E. Byrd 26, St. Amant 10

Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Oak Grove 41

Captain Shreve 29, Ouachita Parish 27

Cecilia 40, St. Martinville 8

Covenant Christian Academy 35, Thomas Jefferson 6

Crowley 20, Port Barre 6

D'Arbonne Woods 36, Lincoln Preparatory School 6

Dallas Jesuit, Texas 28, Jesuit 20

DeQuincy 32, Hamilton Christian Academy 13

Denham Springs 19, Hammond 14

Dunham 46, Parkview Baptist 0

Dutchtown 31, Madison Prep 6

E.D. White 27, Holy Cross 14

Easton 61, Landry/Walker 27

Ferriday 50, Vidalia 20

Franklin Parish 51, West Jefferson 0

Franklinton 19, Amite 12

Glenbrook 58, Magnolia Excellence 6

Grant 14, Montgomery 12

Hahnville 42, Booker T. Washington 6

Harrison Central, Miss. 27, Carver 0

Haughton 48, Homer 46

Haynesville 35, North Webster 7

Holy Savior Menard 34, Lena Northwood 6

Houma Christian 33, Highland Baptist 14

Jena 26, Mangham 22

Karr 48, Shaw 21

Kennedy 37, Scotlandville 20

Kentwood 46, East Feliciana 28

Lafayette 34, Franklin 14

Lake Arthur 34, Basile 12

Lakeshore 34, Fontainebleau 14

Lakeside 32, Arcadia 14

Logansport 46, Many 7

Lutcher 28, Slidell 12

Madison 34, Ringgold 20

Mandeville 42, Salmen 14

Marksville 30, Avoyelles 16

Merryville 50, North Central 6

Minden 34, Mansfield 33

NDHS 21, Southside 20

Natchitoches Central 14, Breaux Bridge 12

Neville 42, Evangel Christian Academy 24

New Iberia 34, Pineville 25

Newman 24, St. Charles Catholic 10

North DeSoto 33, Union Parish 21

North Iberville 36, Central Private 26

Northwest 21, Eunice 14

Ouachita Christian 42, Caldwell Parish 0

Parkway 42, Carroll 12

Picayune, Miss. 35, Northshore 0

Pickering 13, Gueydan 12

Pine 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Pointe Coupee Catholic 26, Red River 6

Pope John Paul 35, St. Patrick, Miss. 7

Prairieville 33, Thrive 0

RHS 46, Beau Chene 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 27, John Curtis Christian 12

River Oaks 50, Claiborne 8

Riverdale 34, Patrick Taylor 13

Rummel 42, Lafayette Christian Academy 35

Ruston 35, Acadiana 27

Sacred Heart 14, Oakdale 0

Saint Paul's 48, Live Oak 14

Sam Houston 56, Leesville 41

South Beauregard 26, DeRidder 12

South Plaquemines 35, Higgins 8

St. Edmund Catholic 42, Elton 15

St. James 20, East St. John 0

St. John 24, Hanson Memorial 6

St. Thomas More 21, Carencro 20

Sterlington 28, Tioga 13

Sulphur 14, St. Louis 3

Sumner 30, St. Helena 0

Tensas 16, Plain Dealing 14

Terrebonne 48, Riverside Academy 42

Teurlings Catholic 21, Opelousas 14

Thibodaux 49, South Lafourche 6

Vermilion Catholic 14, New Iberia Catholic 10

Vinton 22, Oberlin 14

Walker 43, Ponchatoula 14

West Monroe 40, Huntington 7

Westgate 31, Lake Charles College Prep 20

Willow School 34, Ascension Christian School 20

Winnfield 27, Jonesboro-Hodge 0

Young Audiences Charter 21, West St. John 14

Zachary 49, Plaquemine 14