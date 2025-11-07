Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Eight

Here are some High school football scores from Week 8 around the Baton Rouge area that were featured on the Friday Night Blitz:

Denham Springs 51, Prairieville 13

St. Amant 55, Live Oak 52

Dutchtown 19, Walker 14

Zachary 44, Woodlawn 8

Catholic 49, Scotlandville 0

Central 49, Liberty 14

St. Michael 56, Port Allen 0

Brusly 39, McKinley 0

Plaquemine 47, Tara 8

University Lab 57, Parkview Baptist 17

Madison Prep 50, Collegiate 0

Dunham 42, East Feliciana 0

St. John 49, East Iberville 14