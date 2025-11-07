67°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Eight
Here are some High school football scores from Week 8 around the Baton Rouge area that were featured on the Friday Night Blitz:
Trending News
Denham Springs 51, Prairieville 13
St. Amant 55, Live Oak 52
Dutchtown 19, Walker 14
Zachary 44, Woodlawn 8
Catholic 49, Scotlandville 0
Central 49, Liberty 14
St. Michael 56, Port Allen 0
Brusly 39, McKinley 0
Plaquemine 47, Tara 8
University Lab 57, Parkview Baptist 17
Madison Prep 50, Collegiate 0
Dunham 42, East Feliciana 0
St. John 49, East Iberville 14
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
UPS crew ID'd, vigil held in Kentucky to share sorrow over UPS...
-
Veterans, active-duty members to get free admission to all Audubon attractions this...
-
Trump unveils deal to expand coverage and lower costs on obesity drugs
-
Iberville Parish: Tax notices did not include municipal taxes, new notices being...
-
Three injured in West Baton Rouge Parish crash
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...