Louisiana governor named to national historic preservation advisory panel
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is one of the two new members of the United States Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
President Donald Trump announced Monday he was naming Landry and Marik String of Washington, D.C., to the panel. String is a lawyer who served on the Trump-Vance presidential transition team and formerly was attached to the State and Defense departments.
The council advices the president and Congress on historic preservation policy. It includes experts, members of the general public, two Cabinet members, the architect of the U.S. Capitol, designees from federal agencies, a mayor, a governor and a member of an Native American or Native Hawaiian organization.
