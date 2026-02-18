Louisiana flu cases remain high and could spike following Mardi Gras celebration

BATON ROUGE - Health experts say Louisiana influenza cases might spike after large crowds gathered across the state to celebrate Mardi Gras.

"Every month, it seems that we are having more and more cases, and this month is no different," Dr. Mark Laperouse, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Our Lady of the Lake, said.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana has had the highest numbers of flu cases in the country since late November.

Laperouse said many patients who have come in have not been vaccinated for the flu. Hospitals and doctors' offices typically see an increase in cases after the Mardi Gras season.

"Usually, it's over the next week or two when we start seeing the repercussions from large gatherings, when you have a big group, that's when we see a little bit of a bump and a surge, then it would flatten out after an event," he said.

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported 40 flu-related deaths so far this season. Health experts, including local physicians, urge people to wash their hands and, if they are feeling sick and have to go out in public, wear a mask. Experts also encourage those at highest risk to get vaccinated.