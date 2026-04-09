Louisiana first responders get new training to improve crash response, prevent secondary accidents

BATON ROUGE — State officials say Louisiana now ranks fifth in the nation for traffic incident management training.

The training, which took place Thursday, helps first responders handle crashes more safely and efficiently. It brought together first responders to improve coordination at crash scenes and prevent secondary accidents.

"All first responders are gathering to renew this critical training to help improve traffic incident management across the United States," said DOTD Secretary Glenn Ledet.