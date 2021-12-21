42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana firefighter killed after fire truck tire explodes

Tuesday, December 21 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — A northwest Louisiana firefighter died Saturday after a tire he was maintaining on a fire truck exploded.

The South Bossier Parish Fire District No. 2 said 28-year-old Jessie Henry died at one the district’s stations around 9 a.m. Saturday while working on the tire.

Henry was airlifted to a local hospital, where he later died.

Family members told KSLA-TV that a tire sensor hit Henry in the head.

Henry had been a firefighter in the district for four years, relatives said. He served in the U.S. Army before that.

Henry was also a mixed martial arts fighter seeking a professional career.

He is survived by his 9-year-old daughter.

