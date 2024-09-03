96°
Louisiana dove hunting season begins Sept. 7
BATON ROUGE — The 2024 dove hunting season kicks off Sept. 7 in Louisiana.
For dove season, the state is divided into North and South portions.
In the North zone, the season runs from Sept. 7-28, Oct. 5-Nov. 9, and Dec. 21-Jan. 21.
In the South, the season runs from Sept. 7-21, Oct. 19-Nov. 30, and Dec. 14-Jan. 14.
Hunters 18 and older are required to have a license to dove hunt, while hunters 17 or younger do not need a certification. Only non-toxic shot size 6 is allowed, and ATVs and hunting dogs are permitted.
For the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' full information on the dove season, visit the department's website here.
