Louisiana dove hunting season begins Sept. 7

BATON ROUGE — The 2024 dove hunting season kicks off Sept. 7 in Louisiana.

For dove season, the state is divided into North and South portions.

In the North zone, the season runs from Sept. 7-28, Oct. 5-Nov. 9, and Dec. 21-Jan. 21.

In the South, the season runs from Sept. 7-21, Oct. 19-Nov. 30, and Dec. 14-Jan. 14.

Hunters 18 and older are required to have a license to dove hunt, while hunters 17 or younger do not need a certification. Only non-toxic shot size 6 is allowed, and ATVs and hunting dogs are permitted.

For the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' full information on the dove season, visit the department's website here.