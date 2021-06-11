Louisiana District Attorney's Association working to fix broken system involving multiple bonds

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana District Attorney's Association (LDAA) is working to address a problem that could put your safety as risk.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed suspects getting multiple bonds back in December. The situation is back in the spotlight after one of the suspects tied to a triple murder on College Drive, which left a toddler dead, was out on three different bonds when he was arrested this week.

Loren Lampert is the Executive Director of the LDAA. He said judges sometimes don't have all of the information at their fingertips when bonds are set.

"It's going to be an information issue," Lampert said. "Prosecutors nor defense attorneys are involved in the bond process. The judges and magistrates do it based on information they receive from law enforcement or family members."

Lampert said the LDAA is aware of the problem about not getting up-to-date information.

"Making sure judges have accurate and real-time information is critical," Lampert said. "We have learned that Louisiana's criminal justice data systems are so fragmented and operated in silos."

It's why they have meetings scheduled to design a system that could be accessed to give the information to those that need it most.

"One of the things we are working on collectively as an association is to upgrade our data systems and synthesize criminal justice data so everyone has as much accurate information as they possibly can in real time," Lampert said.

Lampert added that a meeting is scheduled next week with Louisiana State Police to discuss these issues. There's no time frame on when the system could be up and running.