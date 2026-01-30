Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries urges people to use caution when outside this weekend

BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state has had nine cold-weather-related deaths, and six of those are believed to be due to hypothermia.

Hypothermia is the leading cause of death in the outdoors.

With the freezing temps lingering in the capital area, officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are urging hunters and fishers to use extra caution when heading out this weekend.

You must be properly clothed with weather-proof gear and layer up in your clothing with thermals.

"Layer up, Louisiana. You can put it on if you have it, but you can't if you don't, so make sure you wear these things," Karen Crabtree-Edwards with LDWF said.

Symptoms of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, confusion, drowsiness, slurred speech and poor coordination.