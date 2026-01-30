Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries urges people to use caution when outside this weekend
BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state has had nine cold-weather-related deaths, and six of those are believed to be due to hypothermia.
Hypothermia is the leading cause of death in the outdoors.
With the freezing temps lingering in the capital area, officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are urging hunters and fishers to use extra caution when heading out this weekend.
You must be properly clothed with weather-proof gear and layer up in your clothing with thermals.
"Layer up, Louisiana. You can put it on if you have it, but you can't if you don't, so make sure you wear these things," Karen Crabtree-Edwards with LDWF said.
Symptoms of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, confusion, drowsiness, slurred speech and poor coordination.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries urges people to use caution when...
-
Volunteer firefighters respond to shed fire in Napoleonville
-
Landry pens op-ed in New York Times outlining Greenland objectives in line...
-
Journalist and Baton Rouge native Don Lemon arrested after protest that disrupted...
-
Alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge arrested with narcotics, children in vehicle
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...