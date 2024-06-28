Louisiana Department of Health, Well-Ahead Bureau hosting health fair Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health and its Well-Ahead Bureau will host a health fair at the Louisiana State Museum on North Fourth Street in Baton Rouge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Well-Ahead was created by the LDH to provide no-cost health access and benefits. They organized the fair to promote disease prevention and community access to health resources.

"It's our role to address it and to bring these resources to the communities. Our goal is to meet them where they are and to assist them to improve and create access for these social determinants of health. Bringing resources to address gaps in care and to reduce the barriers that our residents are experiencing," Alisha Jones with Well-Ahead said.

The Well-Ahead Bureau is asking participants to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the local food bank.

The event will have health screenings such as STI testing, blood pressure and BMI. More than 30 vendors are also slated to attend the event. There will also be Zumba classes, line-dancing, panel discussions and music by DJ Bobby.