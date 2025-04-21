77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Department of Health holding press conference about 'priorities and new initiatives'

2 hours 16 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 4:07 PM April 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health held a press conference on Monday about "priorities and new initiatives" for the agency. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days