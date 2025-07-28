Louisiana Department of Education honors its outstanding educators

BATON ROUGE— The Louisiana Department of Education honored its outstanding educators and its 19th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala on Saturday night in New Orleans.

Three of the honorees serve children at school districts in the Capital Region.

Olivia Francois is heading into her second year teaching at Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish, where she's preparing to teach U.S. History. Francois was named the Louisiana New Teacher of the Year.

“It’s very common in education to have a tougher first year, but I really loved my first year. There was never any time that I felt like I couldn’t do this because so many people were supporting me,” Francois said.

Francois said winning the award hits home for her after returning to her alma mater. She said she now works with those whom she calls her peers, who she says molded her into the educator she is today.

“It’s also so great to come back to a place that built you up and supported you and give back to those people,” Francois said.

Regena Hartley Beard is a fifth-grade science and sixth-grade robotics teacher at Copper Mill Elementary in Zachary. She was named the Louisiana Teacher of the Year, and she said it was a great time to reflect.

“It was nice to be able to step back and really truly think about my work and what drives me and how do I make the best of what I do for my students,” Hartley Beard said.

Beard has over 20 years of teaching experience, and she said what she loves most is making an impact on students' lives.

“I still have students from year one, two, three, that I keep in contact with – I’m invested. It’s not just 5th grade, now you’re done, I’m invested in their lives,” Beard said.

Justin Wax is heading into his fifth year as a principal of Denham Springs Junior High in Livingston Parish. Wax was named the Louisiana Principal of the Year. He said his journey leading the school has been amazing.

“I see kids every day, I get to high-five kids and hug them on the way to school, and see them when they’re smiling and see them when they’re having a tough day. I love the chance to be able to create leadership in other people, too,” Wax said.

Wax said this award means more than just being a leader at his school. He said it’s a full circle moment since he always dreamed of becoming a school principal.

“Whether we’re in leadership or we’re a student, we never forget that learning and education is the path to success,” Wax said.