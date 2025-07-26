Louisiana Department of Education honors 2026 teacher and principal of the year

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Education honored the state's most outstanding educators at the 19th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala on Saturday night.

The event was hosted at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans and featured the announcement of the 2026 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the year, as well as the Early Childhood Teacher, Leader of the Year and New Teacher of the Year.

Regena Hartley Beard, a fifth-grade science and sixth-grade robotics teacher at Copper Mill Elementary in Zachary, was named Louisiana Teacher of the Year.

Justin Wax, a fourth-year principal of Denham Springs Junior High in Livingston Parish, was named Louisiana Principal of the Year.

Brooklynn Johnson-Botley, of Kinder Head Start in Allen Parish, was named the Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year.

Devonda Whittington-Warren, of Explore and Early Learning Center in Tangipahoa Parish, was named the Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year