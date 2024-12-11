58°
Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins publishes findings about Trump assassination attempt

50 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins has published a report about the assassination attempt for President-elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail. 

Rep. Higgins was on the task force assigned to an investigation into the assassination attempt that happened July 13 while the former president was speaking outside at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was killed by law enforcement shortly after the shots were fired. 

The task force was formed on July 24. To read Higgins' full report, click here. 

