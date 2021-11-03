Louisiana children ages 5 and up now eligible for COVID vaccine

Children ages 5 to 11 are the latest group in Louisiana eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine after the federal government gave the shot full approval on Tuesday.

Read the full announcement from the Louisiana Department of Health below.

All Louisiana children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) formal recommendation on Tuesday evening. Prior to this announcement, the Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) vaccine was recommended and authorized for people ages 12 and older.



Following CDC’s recommendation, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reviewed CDC guidance and has alerted all vaccine providers for children in the state that they can begin administering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine immediately.



“This is exactly the news we’ve been waiting to hear, and I’m especially glad that the best protection we have against COVID-19 is now being afforded to our children ages 5-11,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I want to encourage parents and guardians to talk with their children’s pediatricians, get their questions answered and to make an informed decision. This not only impacts our children, but also their teachers, schools, friends, family members and communities. The more people who are vaccinated the greater our opportunity to put this pandemic behind us. We know this virus affects children, and as adults we have an obligation and responsibility to make sure they stay as healthy as possible, which includes making sure they are vaccinated against what has proven to be a virus that can cause severe illness and worse in people of all ages. Further, everyone infected with COVID-19 is also infectious. To minimize the transmission of the virus we must maximize vaccinations -- especially in our children who are more likely to be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the virus to others. This is a major step in the right direction that can ultimately help everyone.”



“As LDH Secretary and as a mother, I am excited and relieved that CDC has recommended all children ages 5 and above get the COVID-19 vaccine. My son, Langston, may be even more excited. He’s been ready to go sleeves up and will be getting his shot as soon as possible,” said LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips. “Parents have fought hard to keep their children safe throughout the pandemic. This is a big day for families of young children in Louisiana, especially as we enter the holiday season.”



“The CDC’s clear recommendation is for everyone 5 years of age and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Louisiana Department of Health today formally adopts that recommendation today,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We know this is exciting news for many families and appreciate your patience with providers this week as the program ramps up over the coming days. For those who still have questions about whether the vaccine is right for them, we encourage you to speak with your child’s pediatrician.”

“Sharing this life-saving vaccine with our children is a huge step forward and provides us all with more confidence and optimism about the future,” American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Lee Savio Beers said in a news release. “Pediatricians are eager to participate in the immunization process and talk with families about this vaccine. We want to ensure that access to this vaccine is equitable, and that every child is able to benefit.”