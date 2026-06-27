Baker Police Department asks for help locating missing teen

BAKER — The Baker Police Department asked for the public's help in locating a missing teen on Saturday.

According to the department, 15-year-old Kaylynn Gordon was last seen on Friday around 10 p.m. on Groom Road.

Gordon, who is between five feet and four inches and five feet and seven inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, was last seen wearing gray tights, a pink sports bra and white Crocs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.