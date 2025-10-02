76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LOSFA experiencing outage due to information technology 'incident'

55 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 8:40 PM October 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Pixabay

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, or LOSFA, is experiencing an outage, the Louisiana Board of Regents said.

In a statement, officials said LOSFA is "experiencing an incident that disrupted the operations of [their] information technology systems." Officials said the incident is contained.

Trending News

Additionally, they notified all institutions regarding potential delayed student START account or state scholarship payments. They are investigating if any information was involved in the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days