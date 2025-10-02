76°
LOSFA experiencing outage due to information technology 'incident'
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, or LOSFA, is experiencing an outage, the Louisiana Board of Regents said.
In a statement, officials said LOSFA is "experiencing an incident that disrupted the operations of [their] information technology systems." Officials said the incident is contained.
Additionally, they notified all institutions regarding potential delayed student START account or state scholarship payments. They are investigating if any information was involved in the incident.
