88°
Latest Weather Blog
Loranger under boil advisory due to sediment in water supply, issues with well repair
LORANGER - The Tangipahoa Water District issued a boil advisory and offered water pickup for customers facing outages in Loranger as the Sweetwater Well faces repairs.
The district said water outages and decreased pressure is likely through Monday, when the repair should be completed. Affected residents can pick up water daily from the Loranger Fire Station through Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. if they provide a water bill or proof of address.
Trending News
Affected areas include Hwy 1054 south of Clement Road to Hwy 40, downtown Loranger, School Road, and connected roads.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Multiple people dead in Texas and rescue efforts underway as flash...
-
Tangipahoa deputies looking for man accused of stealing $1,500 worth of tools...
-
JP's Fourth celebrations: Serving up BBQ at Cou-yon's
-
Behind the blasts: How do we prepare each year for Fireworks on...
-
JP's Fourth celebrations: Fireworks on the Mississippi