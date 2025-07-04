88°
Loranger under boil advisory due to sediment in water supply, issues with well repair

Friday, July 04 2025
Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff
LORANGER - The Tangipahoa Water District issued a boil advisory and offered water pickup for customers facing outages in Loranger as the Sweetwater Well faces repairs.

The district said water outages and decreased pressure is likely through Monday, when the repair should be completed. Affected residents can pick up water daily from the Loranger Fire Station through Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. if they provide a water bill or proof of address.

Affected areas include Hwy 1054 south of Clement Road to Hwy 40, downtown Loranger, School Road, and connected roads.

