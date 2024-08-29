79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Loranger man arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography

1 hour 54 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 2:50 PM August 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LORANGER - A Loranger man was arrested Thursday for possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Marvin Cutrer Jr., 35, was arrested for fifteen counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and five counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Agents initially got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Cutrer was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Trending News

The arrest was made as a result of an investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit, U.S. Homeland Security and TPSO.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days