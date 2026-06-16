Longtime Saint Cam Jordan returning to New Orleans for 2026 season

NEW ORLEANS — After testing free agency, longtime Saints defensive end Cam Jordan will return to New Orleans for the 2026-2027 season, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rappaport and confirmed in a tweet from Jordan later on Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan and the Saints are reportedly finalizing a 1-year, incentive-laden deal.

Jordan recently became a free agent for the first time since he was drafted No. 24 overall by New Orleans in 2011. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that Jordan was open to leaving the Crescent City.

Entering his sixteenth season, Jordan has racked up a total of 132 sacks, 494 solo tackles and 17 forced fumbles, according to Pro Football Reference.