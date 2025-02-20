Latest Weather Blog
Longtime McKinley High basketball coach Teddy Brown dies at 87
BATON ROUGE — Former McKinley High School coach Roosevelt "Teddy" Brown died Tuesday, his family confirmed.
Brown, who spent much of his career coaching basketball at McKinley after graduating from Capitol High School, was 87.
A family member said that Brown did not have any ongoing health issues at the time of his death. His last day was a normal one, the family member said. He had come home after running errands before passing away.
The family member said that a funeral is planned for Monday at Hall Davis & Son Celebration Center starting at 11 a.m. Brown will then be buried in Louisiana National Cemetery.
Brown was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and spent his time off the high school court attending most of Southern University's basketball games.
Redwood Baptist Church Pastor Dale Flowers said that the coach would be missed, calling him "one of the greatest high school basketball coaches in Louisiana history and a greater man."
