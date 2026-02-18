Latest Weather Blog
Long-awaited Pecue Lane exit on I-10 now open
ST. GEORGE — A new interchange between Interstate 10 and Pecue Lane opened Wednesday, after it was announced last week that it would be March before a change in traffic patterns.
The opening marks the end of a yearslong project to improve traffic flow in the southeastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish. It is expected to ease backups at Siegen Lane and Highland Road for residents in St. George.
The new exit includes a "diverging diamond interchange," in which traffic crosses left of center to make it easier to access both roadways. The highway department says the design reduces "conflict points."
To prepare drivers, the Department of Transportation and Development produced an informational video. DOTD says drivers should exercise caution and patience while learning the new configuration.
Once traffic starts using the new interchange, highway engineers may tweak timings on traffic lights in the area.
