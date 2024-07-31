Locals react to child online safety bill passed by the U.S Senate

BATON ROUGE - Two locals share their mixed opinions on a new bill passed by the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

The U.S. Senate passed the "Kids Online Safety Act", a bill backed by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy. It aims to add protections for online users under 17 by banning targeted advertisements, limiting data collection and strengthening parental control.

Baton Rouge local Robert Ponds says that this isn't a matter that the government should be involved in and that internet habits start at home.

"These parents are giving these kids cellphones and iPads at the age of two or three," he said.

He believes that parents should be more proactive in monitoring what their kids do online.

"These kids are on their phones with no adult around them. They're just getting involved in stuff that they shouldn't be involved with, so it's important that the parents play there part too," Ponds said.

Another local, Michael Schol, says that because it's easier for kids to be subjected to online targeting, this bill is a step in the right direction.

"I read a little bit about it, it seems to me that the intent is really good," he said.

Schol believes that more rules need to be implemented to ensure kids are practicing online safety.

"It's a different world than I grew up in as far as access to all kinds of stuff and I think if kids can get some protection, this bill is a good idea," Schol said.