Local Waffle House starts program to feed first responders working through outbreak

DENHAM SPRINGS - Workers at a Waffle House in Livingston Parish cooked up breakfast for their new "Adopt a Meal for Local Heroes" campaign.

"Just trying to adapt through this pandemic and feed the community" Jason Hebert, Waffle House District Manger said.

The meals for heroes program allows people to donate and provide a meal for those at the forefront of the coronavirus fight, such as health care workers, police and firefighters.



"I know that everybody wants to pitch in, and we're just trying to do our part here at Waffle House," Hebert said.

The first meals were delivered to Denham Springs Fire Station #3, where firefighters have been under their own stay in station order. No going out for food, they only respond to emergency calls and head right back to the station.

"We got the guys is the station on lockdown. They are allowed out once a day to pick necessities and they stay here in the station," Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Greer said.

For the workers at Waffle House, this is not their first time serving during a disaster.

"We were here in 2016 during the flood. We were giving out food when everything was shout down. Again this is just Waffle House, and what we do is give back to the community," Hebert said.

You can call Waffle House District Manager, Jason Hebert, at (985) 215-9776 to learn how you can contribute to the program.