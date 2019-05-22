Local Vietnam veterans honored with monument

ZACHARY - Dozens gathered despite the rain Saturday morning to honor local Vietnam veterans at the Port Hudson National Cemetery.

"We were expecting a lot more, but you know what, as long as long as the vets turn out and have a good time, that's fine with me," Zora Olsson with the Daughters of the American Revolution said.

The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution organized the ceremony to dedicate a monument to Vietnam veterans they had placed at the cemetery.



"The Daughters of the America Revolution did an outstanding job, of presenting the concept of what we feel as veterans and gave us respect that we tried and hunger for," Veteran Dugan Sabins said.

It took the DAR 5 years to raise the $6-thousand dollars to have the monument designed and placed in Port Hudson.