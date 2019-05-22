Latest Weather Blog
Local Vietnam veterans honored with monument
ZACHARY - Dozens gathered despite the rain Saturday morning to honor local Vietnam veterans at the Port Hudson National Cemetery.
"We were expecting a lot more, but you know what, as long as long as the vets turn out and have a good time, that's fine with me," Zora Olsson with the Daughters of the American Revolution said.
The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution organized the ceremony to dedicate a monument to Vietnam veterans they had placed at the cemetery.
"The Daughters of the America Revolution did an outstanding job, of presenting the concept of what we feel as veterans and gave us respect that we tried and hunger for," Veteran Dugan Sabins said.
It took the DAR 5 years to raise the $6-thousand dollars to have the monument designed and placed in Port Hudson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands in EBR complain about missed trash pick-ups
-
New Baton Rouge baseball team facing tight stadium renovation deadline
-
Teachers allege misconduct by McKinley High administrators, demand more oversight
-
Assumption Parish continues to see rising water
-
Company claims all is well as thousands complain over missed trash pick-ups