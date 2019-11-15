Local shops cashing in on LSU merch, especially #9 jerseys

BATON ROUGE - The success of LSU's football team is carrying over to local stores that carry their purple and gold merchandise.

With LSU touting an undefeated record after a huge win over Alabama, it's not surprising that fans are racing to get their gear. And even less surprising is whose jersey is flying off the shelves. Being the top Heisman contender and leading the number one team in the nation, Joe Burrow's number nine jersey is the hottest LSU item.

"They're looking for it. It's selling like hotcakes," Tiger Mania Store manager Melana Barton said.

Whether at Tiger Mania just off the interstate, over on Siegen Lane at the Purple and Gold/Black and Gold Sports Shop or the LSU Sports Shop, the number nine jersey is the top seller.

"Yeah number nine jerseys have been the number one request for LSU jerseys," said Sarah Sanders, Co-owner Purple and Gold Shop.

But the Tigers' success on the field is translating to financial success, even miles away from Tiger Stadium.

"We are actually over exceeding sales. We're actually up 256 percent right now," Barton said.

With the Tigers poised to make a run for the college football playoffs and the Christmas season fast approaching, you better get your number nine jersey fast if you want one.

"They better come now. They are going every day," Sanders said.

Tiger Mania alone says they've had close to $90,000 in sales this past month. And it's bound to pick up more if LSU wins out their last three games and finishes the regular season undefeated.