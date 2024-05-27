Local organization hosts event advocating for mental health on road to professional success

BATON ROUGE — The Master Your Moment organization hosted its "Mental Wealth" event at the Sky Lounge Baton Rouge on Sunday.

A panel of community leaders and professionals from around the capital area discussed how you can prioritize your mental health while succeeding professionally and personally. They say it's something that's not talked about enough.

“(There is a) stigma is related to mental health throughout the Black community, throughout any community we always realize that there is a stigma related to mental health, and we have to break down those barriers, so we have to navigate it together when we're thinking about programs and increasing access to mental health services,” said Jemiela Castleberry, a licensed social worker.

Others shared the importance of reaching for your goals.

“Mastering Your Mmoment is nothing in particular, but everything in general, which means it's not limited, your moment is not limited,” CEO of Writer’s Block Victoria Rankins said. “We all have different kind of moments, so many goals that we want to accomplish and everything is not limited, nothing is limited.”