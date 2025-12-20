Latest Weather Blog
Local high school seniors close out season in annual Red Stick Bowl
BATON ROUGE - Saturday was one last chance for some high school seniors from the Greater Baton Rouge area to take the field as they participated in the annual Red Stick Bowl.
The All-Star style game featured the Bulldogs and Wolves. The teams were made up of student-athletes from schools like Plaquemine, East Ascension, Istrouma, North Iberville, Glen Oaks and many more.
After trailing 9-10 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead when St. Amant quarterback Cooper Babin rushed in a touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, the Bulldogs held a 17-10 lead.
On the ensuing drive, the Wolves responded. Scotlandville quarterback Genard Green connected with Central running back Brody Knapps for the touchdown. The extra point tied the game at 17.
It was a back-and-forth battle through the second half as well, but it would be the Bulldogs who come out victorious. They beat the Wolves 34-30.
Denham Springs quarterback Da'Jean Golmond won The Founder's Player of the Game.
