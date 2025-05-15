Local high school baseball teams kick off State Championship series

SULPHUR - The final week of high school baseball is here, and many local teams are after a State Championship trophy over in Sulphur.

All divisions will play in a best of three series to determine a champion. The Baton Rouge viewing area features five teams this season.

On Thursday in game one, three teams got the win and have a chance to win it all on Friday. Two teams did lose their game one and will have to fight for a win in game two in order to keep their hopes alive.

SCORES:

Division III Select

University Lab beat Catholic - N.I. 2-1. They'll play game two at 11 a.m. Friday.

Division II Select

E.D. White fell to Teurlings Catholic 11-1. They have a chance to win game two at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Division II Non-Select

Brusly fell to North Desoto 8-2. They will also play game two at 2 p.m. on Friday and have a chance to force the rubber match.

Division I Select

Catholic High shut out Brother Martin 2-0 in game one. They have a chance to win back-to-back state titles in game two at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Division I Non-Select

Live Oak defeated Sam Houston 3-1 in game one. They can win the trophy with a game 2 victory at 5:30 on Friday.