Local Greek and Lebanese restaurant closing one location, expanding another
BATON ROUGE — Serop's Cafe announced that it is closing its Corporate Boulevard location and will consolidate it into its Perkins Road location.
In a Monday Facebook post, the restaurant said it is closing its doors at 7474 Corporate Boulevard after 25 years of business and relocating to its preexisting location at 9848 Perkins Road.
According to The Advocate, the Perkins expansion will mean more tables and chairs, as well as a bigger menu similar to the one at the Corporate location.
