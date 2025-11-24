Local church spreads Thanksgiving cheer with turkey giveaway at Hi Nabor

BATON ROUGE - A North Baton Rouge church helped spread some Thanksgiving love to the community Monday morning.

Power in the Word World Ministries Church hosted its annual turkey giveaway at the Winborne Avenue Hi Nabor, where less fortunate families received a free Thanksgiving turkey.

"I watched my mother and father in a neighborhood in Alexandria; we didn't have much. But what my mother and father had, they always shared it with other people in the community who were less fortunate and that always impacted me. So when I grew up I said I would always do the same thing," Pastor of the Church Ronnie Williams said.

