Latest Weather Blog
Local businesses kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday
BATON ROUGE- Highland Park Marketplace was buzzing with people Saturday, out shopping locally for holiday gifts.
"We're doing Small Business Saturday, which is 30% off the entire store, just to give back to those who shop local this year," Haley Bouchereau with Virgo Boutique said.
Sales started as early as 8 a.m. on Friday. Bouchereau, the manager at Virgo Boutique, says they had a line out the door before they opened.
"It was one of our best selling days. It was great," Bouchereau said.
Just a few doors down at fab-rik, the sales brought in crowds all weekend.
"Very hectic, it was really crazy, we enjoyed it. Everyone loved it. Everyone got along, everyone moving in moving out. I love it, it was a great time," Genesis Mendez with fab'rik said.
Both boutiques celebrated the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday. It's a way to remind the community the importance of shopping locally and not online this season.
Trending News
"We value that this is a one on one experience we love helping everyone out. Everyone is welcome. We're just here to help. Anything you need. That one on one experience is valued by everyone. I think when you shop local it's a great experience for everyone, on both sides," Bouchereau said.
Inventory changes at least once a week in both boutiques, leaving endless options for gifts this holiday season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local businesses kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday
-
Possible tornado sweeps through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 5,500 without power...
-
Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 near Essen Lane;...
-
Two hurt in apparent Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on...
-
Cruise passenger rescued by helicopter after going overboard off Louisiana coast
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams