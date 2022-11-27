Local businesses kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE- Highland Park Marketplace was buzzing with people Saturday, out shopping locally for holiday gifts.

"We're doing Small Business Saturday, which is 30% off the entire store, just to give back to those who shop local this year," Haley Bouchereau with Virgo Boutique said.

Sales started as early as 8 a.m. on Friday. Bouchereau, the manager at Virgo Boutique, says they had a line out the door before they opened.

"It was one of our best selling days. It was great," Bouchereau said.

Just a few doors down at fab-rik, the sales brought in crowds all weekend.

"Very hectic, it was really crazy, we enjoyed it. Everyone loved it. Everyone got along, everyone moving in moving out. I love it, it was a great time," Genesis Mendez with fab'rik said.

Both boutiques celebrated the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday. It's a way to remind the community the importance of shopping locally and not online this season.

"We value that this is a one on one experience we love helping everyone out. Everyone is welcome. We're just here to help. Anything you need. That one on one experience is valued by everyone. I think when you shop local it's a great experience for everyone, on both sides," Bouchereau said.

Inventory changes at least once a week in both boutiques, leaving endless options for gifts this holiday season.