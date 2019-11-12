46°
Local business owner arrested, allegedly set building on fire for $1M insurance payout

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - The owner of a local men's fashion store was arrested Tuesday after investigators uncovered that he apparently set fire to his business in order to file a fraudulent insurance claim.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says federal agents arrested 73-year-old Saleem Y. Dabit, also known as "Sam the Man", after he was determined to be responsible for the New Years Day fire at Sam the Man's Men Fashion this past January

The department says the compound on Plank Road contained the clothing store, warehouses, and a residence. The fire destroyed much of the warehouse area behind the clothing store. Dabit initiated an insurance claim for the damages, which were estimated to be up to $1 million.

Dabit is being charged with arson of a business involved in interstate commerce, use of fire to commit a federal felony and wire fraud.

