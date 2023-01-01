66°
Local 8th grader with severe autism crowned Homecoming Queen
WALKER - A local middle school went above and beyond to make a young girl with severe autism feel like a queen.
Emma Rae Ellis has been on Homecoming Court at Westside Junior High for three years in a row. This year, students at the school recognized and honored Emma.
Emma's family says the crowd erupted with applause and cheers as she proudly took her crown at Tuesday night's homecoming game.
Check out the video to see the touching moment.
