Livonia High student taken into custody, another taken to hospital after stabbing; students sent home
LIVONIA — A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by another student at Livonia High School on Tuesday morning.
Livonia Police also said the student who stabbed his classmate in the arm was quickly taken into custody shortly after the 8 a.m. stabbing. The student who was stabbed is in stable condition, school officials added.
As a result of the stabbing, multiple law enforcement officers were deployed to the school and the school was placed on lockdown until all students were sent home.
Livonia Police added, that while the school is within city limits, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is the lead agency on this case.
