Livingston trial over killing at tourist center ends with guilty verdict

Friday, July 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A Livingston Parish jury has convicted a Walker man in the 2023 shooting death of a Ponchatoula resident at a tourist center.

Edward Louque, 70, faces a mandatory term of life in prison after being convicted Thursday of killing Barry Roussel, 67. According to The Advocate, prosecutors said the two men were friends who had had a falling out.

Prosecutor Scott Perrilloux said the jury deliberated about an hour before convicting Louque, who faces sentencing July 22.

A bystander notified deputies after hearing shots along Catholic Hall Road south of Interstate 12 in July 2023. The sheriff's office found Roussel dead, and reported the incident as domestic-related. Louque said the shooting was justified, according to deputies who interviewed him.

