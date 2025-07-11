Latest Weather Blog
Livingston trial over killing at tourist center ends with guilty verdict
LIVINGSTON — A Livingston Parish jury has convicted a Walker man in the 2023 shooting death of a Ponchatoula resident at a tourist center.
Edward Louque, 70, faces a mandatory term of life in prison after being convicted Thursday of killing Barry Roussel, 67. According to The Advocate, prosecutors said the two men were friends who had had a falling out.
Prosecutor Scott Perrilloux said the jury deliberated about an hour before convicting Louque, who faces sentencing July 22.
A bystander notified deputies after hearing shots along Catholic Hall Road south of Interstate 12 in July 2023. The sheriff's office found Roussel dead, and reported the incident as domestic-related. Louque said the shooting was justified, according to deputies who interviewed him.
